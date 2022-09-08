MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,476 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.09 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

