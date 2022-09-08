MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,494 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.