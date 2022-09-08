MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 3.8 %

DEI stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

