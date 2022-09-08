MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $182,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,374 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,976,000 after acquiring an additional 566,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,950,000 after acquiring an additional 413,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,180,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

