MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

