Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 8.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

