Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nwam LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.4% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

