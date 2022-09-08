Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

