Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $174,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 224,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 755,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $232,981,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $341,867,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

