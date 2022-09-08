Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705,250 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $217,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

