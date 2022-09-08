Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 224,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 755,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $232,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $341,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $258.09 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

