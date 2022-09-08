Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

