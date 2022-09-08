Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $232,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $341,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 10,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 135,277 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

