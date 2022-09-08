Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Trading Down 12.9%

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Mithra Pharmaceuticals from €41.00 ($41.84) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Mithra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

About Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.