Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,500 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000.

OUT opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 144.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

