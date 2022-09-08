Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 4,100 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

