Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Insider Activity

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.70%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

