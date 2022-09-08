Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 13.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

SAH stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.93. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

