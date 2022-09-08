Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $198,000 Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,960,000 after buying an additional 1,282,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,941,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,625,000 after buying an additional 811,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,444,000 after buying an additional 706,442 shares during the period.

NYSE:CADE opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CADE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

