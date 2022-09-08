Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $217,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,249.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 715,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,546,000 after buying an additional 662,058 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after buying an additional 511,366 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,994,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,206,000 after buying an additional 375,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $75.66 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

