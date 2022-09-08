Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $230,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Under Armour by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Under Armour by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Under Armour by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of UAA opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus decreased their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.