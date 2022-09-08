Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $442,000 Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

AEL opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.