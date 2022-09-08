Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,800 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

