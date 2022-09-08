Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $21.06 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About ProAssurance

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.