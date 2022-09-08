Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 871,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

