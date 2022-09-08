Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 583 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

