Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 11,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 306,894 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $17,784,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,284,000 after acquiring an additional 104,926 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

