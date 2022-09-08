Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $9.86. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Monument Circle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 421,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,164 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 16.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 556,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

