MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after acquiring an additional 118,048 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 310.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 17.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 164,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA Safety Trading Up 2.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

MSA opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $112.89 and a one year high of $163.67. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.89.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.39%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

