MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 0.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

