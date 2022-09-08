Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Trading 10% Higher

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.29. 2,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.
