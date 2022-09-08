National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 219,222 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,935.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 111,382 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 204,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 102,944 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

