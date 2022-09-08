Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 37,698 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WMG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

Warner Music Group Profile



Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

