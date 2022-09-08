Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 11,944 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $41.53 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.