Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 12,769 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.