Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,911 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,284,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after buying an additional 75,325 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after buying an additional 50,723 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 569,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,582,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.54. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

