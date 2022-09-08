Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $101.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

