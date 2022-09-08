Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $97.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

