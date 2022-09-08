Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,582 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,404 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 782,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

