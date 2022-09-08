Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.32 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 25.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TELUS by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TELUS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in TELUS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 100.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.