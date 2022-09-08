Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity stock opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,485. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

