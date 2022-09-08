Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $92.02 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

