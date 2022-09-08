Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 43,129 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after acquiring an additional 326,552 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,455,000 after buying an additional 1,230,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,705,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

