Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 14,923 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,075,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.