Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,639 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 535,593 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,959,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 675.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 497,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,589,000 after buying an additional 433,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of ACHC opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

