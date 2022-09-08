Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Price Performance

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

