Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 21533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NWL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. CX Institutional bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.