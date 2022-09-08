NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) by 3,211.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero acquired 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $28,073.60. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,073.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,914.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,571 shares of company stock worth $161,828. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.6 %

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a current ratio of 596.11. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

