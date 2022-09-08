NS Partners Ltd Sells 27,787 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,524 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,787 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $163,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.