Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $263.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

